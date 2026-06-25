Aboukoura's Birmingham Strike Voted USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 16

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC forward Abdellatif Aboukoura's second-half strike against Birmingham Legion FC has been voted the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week for Week 16.

With the match scoreless in the 67th minute, Aboukoura unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box to give Loudoun a 1-0 lead at Protective Stadium. The goal was Aboukoura's first of the 2026 season as he continues his return from injury and helped Loudoun earn a point on the road in a 1-1 draw.

The honor adds to a standout week for Aboukoura, who was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for his week 16 performance after recording one goal and earning a 9.0 FotMob rating against Birmingham.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2026

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