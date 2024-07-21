Elotes Edge Lucky Horseshoes, 11-10

July 21, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - In a thrilling back-and-forth battle that extended to 12 innings, the Clinton Elotes emerged victorious over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes with a final score of 11-10 on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field.

In a must-win game in the Elotes' push for the playoffs, Clinton's ball club came up clutch in key moments with great performances from Karson Grout, who has a multi-game hitting and multi-RBI streak in back-to-back games. Ben Swails hit a three-run homer for his second longball of the season. Cougar Cooke came up clutch with two RBI singles in extra innings to keep the Elotes in the game, and Connor Giusti collected three RBIs and the game-winning hit.

The Elotes took an early lead in the first inning when Ben Swails hit a three-run home run, driving in Karson Grout and Rayth Petersen. Springfield responded in the third and fourth innings, with significant contributions from Tyler Butina and Wandel Campana, who each delivered key RBI hits. By the end of the fourth inning, Springfield held a 5-3 lead, extending it to 6-3 in the fifth inning.

Clinton began its comeback in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly from Connor Giusti, scoring Rayth Petersen. The teams exchanged runs through the sixth and ninth innings, tying the game at 7-7 and sending it into extra innings. In the 10th inning, Springfield's Butina doubled in a run, and Skylar Graham added an RBI single to put the Lucky Horseshoes up 9-7. Clinton responded with a two-run rally in the bottom of the 10th, highlighted by RBI singles from Grout and Cougar Cooke to tie the game at 9-9.

Springfield reclaimed the lead in the 12th inning with a sacrifice fly by Harry Oden, bringing in Jimmy Koza. However, the Elotes' resilience shone through in the bottom of the 12th. With the bases loaded, Cooke walked to bring in the tying run, and Giusti's sacrifice fly sealed the win, scoring Grout for the final 11-10 victory.

Key performances for Clinton included Karson Grout, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks, and Ben Swails, who hit a home run and drove in three runs. Cougar Cooke contributed with two RBIs and three walks, while Connor Giusti had three RBIs. For Springfield, Jimmy Koza scored four runs, Wandel Campana had three hits and two RBIs, and Tyler Butina recorded three hits and three RBIs.

The dramatic showdown was memorable for its on-field action and for breaking a long-standing franchise attendance record. The game set a new high with 5,552 fans in attendance, surpassing the previous Minor League Era record of 5,533 set on June 8, 2007, against the Peoria Chiefs, and the Prospect League Era record of 5,224 fans set on June 27, 2024, against the Normal CornBelters.

Multiple Prospect League franchise records were broken or tied in the game as well:

- Most players used in extra-innings game by LumberKings: 19 (NEW)

- Most players used in extra-innings game by both teams: 34 (TIED)

- Most AB's in extra-innings game by LumberKings: 6 ABs, Ben Swails (NEW)

- Most players left on base by LumberKings: 15 (TIED)

- Most players left on base by Opponent: 17 (TIED)

The LumberKings travel to Burlington to take on the Bees tomorrow before a final off-day on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.

