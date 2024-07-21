Bees Walkoff LumberKings in Final Out of the Ballgame

BURLINGTON, Iowa - The Burlington Bees (8-8) edged out the Clinton LumberKings (10-7) 7-6 in a dramatic game at Community Field on Saturday night.

Clinton took an early lead in the first inning when Karson Grout singled to right field, driving in Rayth Petersen. Grout later scored on an RBI single by Bryan Belo, giving the LumberKings a 2-0 advantage.

The Bees responded in the second inning. A fielding error by Clinton's second baseman Chase Womack allowed Nick Meyer to reach base and advance to second while driving in two unearned runs, tying the game at 2-2.

Landon Akers' RBI single put the Bees ahead 3-2 in the third inning. The LumberKings tied it up in the fourth inning with Jaden Hackbarth's sacrifice fly.

Clinton regained the lead in the fifth when Noah Gordon singled to center, bringing Grout home. Burlington answered with a sacrifice fly from Corey Boyette, tying the game at 4-4.

Grout struck again in the sixth inning, doubling to right field and driving in two runs, putting Clinton ahead 6-4. Burlington's Cedric Dunnwald narrowed the gap to 6-5 with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.

The LumberKings were gifted a double-play on a fly ball to center field with a runner at second base. The runner at second left the base early and after a check at second, the runner, now standing at third was called out. Unfortunatly, the decisive moment came in the ninth inning when Bryce Brown delivered a clutch double to center field, driving in Corey Boyette and Jeremy Figueroa for two unearned runs, sealing a 7-6 victory for Burlington.

Kieran Bailey started on the mound for Clinton, pitching five innings and allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out four and walking two. Jack Turgasen took the loss, pitching 3.2 innings, giving up five hits and three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.

Michael Schaul started for Burlington, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing 10 hits and six runs (four earned) with three strikeouts. Jack Duncan and Erik Kiewiet closed out the game, with Kiewiet earning the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning despite issuing two walks.

The Elotes play at NelsonCorp Field on Sunday against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in a final division matchup between the two teams. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.

