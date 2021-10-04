Ellis, Aguilar, Heath and Beer Earn 2021 HOME Awards

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces manager Blake Lalli has announced Drew Ellis, Miguel Aguilar and Nick Heath as this year's HOME Award winners within the organization on Sunday, while Aces fans chose Seth Beer as their favorite player of 2021.

Ellis earned the team's Most Valuable Player honor following a well-rounded first season in Triple-A. The Aces' third baseman paced the club with a career-high 20 home runs this season while also setting personal-best marks in batting average (.294) and RBIs (73). The No. 15-rated prospect, according to MLB.com, also made his Major League debut on July 30 following a successful start to the season, only to return to Reno on Sept. 10 and dominate with a .323/.413/.831 slash line, 17 extra-base hits and 21 RBIs in the final month.

Aguilar swiped Reno's Most Valuable Pitcher after a tremendous year in Northern Nevada. The left-hander set the franchise record for most consecutive successful save opportunities to start a season with 15. Aguilar made 33 appearances with Reno, prior to making his MLB debut on July 30, boasting a 3-2 record with a 2.90 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 innings of work.

Heath captured BLC Clubhouse Man of the Year for his infectious personality both on and off the field, as selected by his teammates. The Aces' outfielder set career-highs in Triple-A with 49 hits, five home runs, five triples, nine doubles, 28 RBIs and 36 runs scored to go along with a season-high 19 stolen bases.

Beer secured the votes for Fan Favorite in 2021 after a tremendous season with Reno. The Aces' first baseman led the team with 73 runs scored and 33 doubles in a club-best 100 games played. The 25-year-old also tallied six multi-double games in Northern Nevada and 29 contests with at least two hits.

All four players made appearances with the Diamondbacks this season while Ellis, Aguilar and Beer made their Major League debut.

