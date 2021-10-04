Minor League Baseball's Homers That Help Campaign Generates $20,700 for Local Charities in 30 Triple-A Communities

New York, NY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Homers That Help campaign during the Triple-A Final Stretch raised $20,700 for 501(c)3 charities across the 30 Triple-A communities.

Each home run hit by Triple-A teams over the final 10 games of the season generated a $50 donation to a local charity selected by each team. By leading the Final Stretch with 24 home runs, the Omaha Storm Chasers also claimed the overall Homers That Help prize, a $5,000 donation for their charity, the B&B Sports Academy in Omaha.

"We are very pleased that the stretch drive of the Triple-A season not only generated excitement for fans but also donations to deserving organizations in our communities across the country," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We thank our players and clubs for their efforts throughout our return to the field this year and look forward to an even more exciting 2022."

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of the Homers that Help championship donation and we want to thank the Storm Chasers organization and Minor League Baseball for their support and generosity," said B&B Sports Academy Co-founder Terence "Bud" Crawford. "This money will help us further our programming at the gym, helping more at-risk kids in our community."

TRIPLE-A FINAL STRETCH HOMERS THAT HELP TOTALS

Team Home Runs Donation Charity

Albuquerque Isotopes 15 $750 Enlace Comunitario

Buffalo Bisons 10 $500 WNY Heroes

Charlotte Knights 7 $350 Baseball For Life

Columbus Clippers 13 $650 The Buckeye Ranch

Durham Bulls 8 $400 Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League

El Paso Chihuahuas 10 $500 El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association

Gwinnett Stripers 7 $350 Trans Housing Atlanta

Indianapolis Indians 19 $950 Indianapolis RBI

Iowa Cubs 4 $200 Kiwanis Miracle League

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7 $350 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project

Las Vegas Aviators 7 $350 YMCA of Southern Nevada

Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9 $450 Boys & Girls Club of Allentown

Louisville Bats 6 $300 Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana

Memphis Redbirds 10 $500 Memphis Little League

Nashville Sounds 8 $400 Nashville RBI

Norfolk Tides 7 $350 Booker T. Washington High School Friends and Alumni Association

Oklahoma City Dodgers 11 $550 Cleats For Kids

Omaha Storm Chasers 24 $1200 B&B Sports Academy

Reno Aces 5 $250 District 1 Little League

Rochester Red Wings 7 $350 Pirate Toy Fund

Round Rock Express 19 $950 Austin RBI

Sacramento River Cats 13 $650 California Fire Foundation

St. Paul Saints 8 $400 ACES4KIDS

Salt Lake Bees 13 $650 Sons of Baseball Foundation

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 12 $600 Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball

Sugar Land Skeeters 11 $550 Sugar Land Little League

Syracuse Mets 11 $550 Syracuse Challenger Baseball

Tacoma Rainiers 12 $600 Rebuilding Together South Sound

Toledo Mud Hens 15 $750 Boys & Girls Club of Toledo

Worcester Red Sox 6 $300 Why Me & Sherry's House

