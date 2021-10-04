Minor League Baseball's Homers That Help Campaign Generates $20,700 for Local Charities in 30 Triple-A Communities
October 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) News Release
New York, NY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Homers That Help campaign during the Triple-A Final Stretch raised $20,700 for 501(c)3 charities across the 30 Triple-A communities.
Each home run hit by Triple-A teams over the final 10 games of the season generated a $50 donation to a local charity selected by each team. By leading the Final Stretch with 24 home runs, the Omaha Storm Chasers also claimed the overall Homers That Help prize, a $5,000 donation for their charity, the B&B Sports Academy in Omaha.
"We are very pleased that the stretch drive of the Triple-A season not only generated excitement for fans but also donations to deserving organizations in our communities across the country," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We thank our players and clubs for their efforts throughout our return to the field this year and look forward to an even more exciting 2022."
"We are thrilled to be the recipient of the Homers that Help championship donation and we want to thank the Storm Chasers organization and Minor League Baseball for their support and generosity," said B&B Sports Academy Co-founder Terence "Bud" Crawford. "This money will help us further our programming at the gym, helping more at-risk kids in our community."
TRIPLE-A FINAL STRETCH HOMERS THAT HELP TOTALS
Team Home Runs Donation Charity
Albuquerque Isotopes 15 $750 Enlace Comunitario
Buffalo Bisons 10 $500 WNY Heroes
Charlotte Knights 7 $350 Baseball For Life
Columbus Clippers 13 $650 The Buckeye Ranch
Durham Bulls 8 $400 Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League
El Paso Chihuahuas 10 $500 El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association
Gwinnett Stripers 7 $350 Trans Housing Atlanta
Indianapolis Indians 19 $950 Indianapolis RBI
Iowa Cubs 4 $200 Kiwanis Miracle League
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7 $350 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project
Las Vegas Aviators 7 $350 YMCA of Southern Nevada
Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9 $450 Boys & Girls Club of Allentown
Louisville Bats 6 $300 Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana
Memphis Redbirds 10 $500 Memphis Little League
Nashville Sounds 8 $400 Nashville RBI
Norfolk Tides 7 $350 Booker T. Washington High School Friends and Alumni Association
Oklahoma City Dodgers 11 $550 Cleats For Kids
Omaha Storm Chasers 24 $1200 B&B Sports Academy
Reno Aces 5 $250 District 1 Little League
Rochester Red Wings 7 $350 Pirate Toy Fund
Round Rock Express 19 $950 Austin RBI
Sacramento River Cats 13 $650 California Fire Foundation
St. Paul Saints 8 $400 ACES4KIDS
Salt Lake Bees 13 $650 Sons of Baseball Foundation
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 12 $600 Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball
Sugar Land Skeeters 11 $550 Sugar Land Little League
Syracuse Mets 11 $550 Syracuse Challenger Baseball
Tacoma Rainiers 12 $600 Rebuilding Together South Sound
Toledo Mud Hens 15 $750 Boys & Girls Club of Toledo
Worcester Red Sox 6 $300 Why Me & Sherry's House
