Bees Fall in Season Finale

October 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The 2021 season came to a close with the Salt Lake Bees getting shut out 3-0 by the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon. Seven Tacoma pitchers combined for a four hitter, as the Bees were blanked for a seventh time this season.

Salt Lake starter Davis Daniel (0-2) took the loss, as he went six and two-third innings and allowed three runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. The nine strikeouts gave him 154 for the season at all levels for the Angels organizational lead, one more than teammate Ryan Smith.

