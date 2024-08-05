Elite Import Winger Chernyshov Signs in Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Monday morning that the team has signed right-shot Russian winger Igor Chernyshov (EE-gor CHUR-nih-SHAWV) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 56th overall selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Chernyshov split the 2023-2024 season between Dynamo Moscow's KHL and MHL clubs.

"This is an extremely exciting day for the Spirit organization and its fans," said Drinkill. "Igor has the ability to make an immediate impact on our roster. We graduated a lot of players to the next level after last year's championship run, but the caliber of our returning players plus the addition of Igor makes us very excited to get back onto the ice. I'm pleased to welcome him and the Chernyshov family to Saginaw."

The 6'3", 203lbs winger from Penza, Russia was drafted 33rd overall by the San Jose Sharks at the 2024 NHL Draft. On August 1st, the Sharks signed him to a standard entry-level contract.

"I am very excited to join the Saginaw Spirit and help the team win an OHL Championship this season," said Chernyshov. "I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and continuing my development with this talented group."

Chernyshov spent most of his 2023-2024 season with Dynamo Moscow's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team. In 34 games, Chernyshov scored three goals and added an assist for four points. He spent an additional 22 games with Moscow's Minor Hockey League (MHL) squad, producing 28 points (13G, 15A) and the team's best second-best points-per-game average at 1.27 PT/G.

After making his Russian professional debut in the 2022-2023 season as a 16-year-old, Chernyshov would become the youngest goal-scorer in Dynamo Moscow history later that season at 17 years, 34 days.

In December of 2023, Chernyshov participated in the KHL's All-Star festivities; first scoring a goal to help Team West claim the Challenge Cup (MHL All-Star Game), then scoring another with Team Chernyshev in the KHL's All-Star Game.

Chernyshov has seen 49 games of KHL action between the regular and postseason (4G-1A-5P). At the MHL level, he's skated in 84 games, scoring 82 points (43G, 39A).

