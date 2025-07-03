Sports stats

G League Birmingham Squadron

Elfrid Payton Averaged 8.1 ASSISTS for Pelicans in 2024-25 NBA Season

July 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video


Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics



NBA G League Stories from July 3, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central