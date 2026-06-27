Electric Punt Return Touchdown Silences Mosaic!

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Argonauts' special teams make an immediate impact as Janarion Grant returns a punt for a touchdown, giving Toronto an early lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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