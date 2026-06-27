Electric Punt Return Touchdown Silences Mosaic!
Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
The Argonauts' special teams make an immediate impact as Janarion Grant returns a punt for a touchdown, giving Toronto an early lead.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Touchdown Kelowna Game against Stampeders Officially Sold Out, Limited Tickets Remain for July 4 against Elks - B.C. Lions
- Partnership Between the Montreal Alouettes and Columbus Café - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.