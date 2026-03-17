Eldridge Tre Dockery III Signs for the 2026 Season

Published on March 17, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels are excited to announce the signing of Eldridge Tre Dockery III for the 2026 season!

Dockery signed with the Kentucky Barrels following his time at Kentucky State University, where he built his game as a versatile defensive lineman capable of lining up in multiple spots across the front. His experience both on the edge and inside gives the Barrels flexibility as they continue shaping their defense for their inaugural season.

Dockery joins the Barrels with the opportunity to expand his role and continue developing his game. His addition gives the team another adaptable piece on defense as the roster continues to come together ahead of 2026.

The Barrels are proud to bring professional arena football to Northern Kentucky. As we are so close to the start of our season make sure to check out the single game tickets on sale!







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