AF1 Daily Transactions - March 17th, 2026
Published on March 17, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Roster movement continued across the AF1 as Oceanside added multiple pieces on both sides of the ball, Oregon brought in a running back, and Michigan made a pair of roster moves including a defensive back signing.
Signings
Jordan Baker - Oceanside - LB - 6'2", 220 lb - Antelope Valley College
Robert Robinson - Oceanside - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Briar Cliff
Vincent Strange Jr. - Oceanside - WR - 6'2", 195 lb - College of the Canyons
Marvens Sauld - Oregon - RB - 6'1", 212 lb - Dartmouth
CJ Bradley - Michigan - DB - 6'1" - Keiser University
Released
Kenny Brewer - Michigan - WR - Central Michigan
Warren Thomas - Michigan - DL - Midland
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Arena Football One Stories from March 17, 2026
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