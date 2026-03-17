AF1 Daily Transactions - March 17th, 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the AF1 as Oceanside added multiple pieces on both sides of the ball, Oregon brought in a running back, and Michigan made a pair of roster moves including a defensive back signing.

Signings

Jordan Baker - Oceanside - LB - 6'2", 220 lb - Antelope Valley College

Robert Robinson - Oceanside - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Briar Cliff

Vincent Strange Jr. - Oceanside - WR - 6'2", 195 lb - College of the Canyons

Marvens Sauld - Oregon - RB - 6'1", 212 lb - Dartmouth

CJ Bradley - Michigan - DB - 6'1" - Keiser University

Released

Kenny Brewer - Michigan - WR - Central Michigan

Warren Thomas - Michigan - DL - Midland

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.