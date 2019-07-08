El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association Announces Former El Paso Chihuahuas All-Star Cody Decker's Return to El Paso

EL PASO, TX - The El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association (BYAA) announces today, the return of El Paso fan favorite, Cody Decker. Decker will become the Associate Executive Director for Athletic Development with BYAA. The former El Paso Chihuahuas All-Star, who played during the club's inaugural season in El Paso in 2014 and in 2015, is the Chihuahuas all-time home run leader with 48 dingers. Decker also announced his retirement from professional baseball today at Southwest University Park. He and his wife Jenn Sterger Decker, who is a former sportscaster, were in El Paso for the announcements as the El Paso Chihuahuas play host to the 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Committed to educating and preparing El Paso youth for a successful future by providing the educational resources and professional coaching needed to become collegiate student-athletes, BYAA reaches the economically-distressed regions of El Paso. Decker will assume responsibility for all baseball and softball athletic development for BYAA's programs including strength and conditioning and will champion the growth of BYAA to the greater El Paso community.

"Cody Decker has a very special place in the history of baseball in El Paso," says El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association President, Founder and El Paso Baseball Hall of Famer, Dwayne Aboud. "He made an indelible impression on the city and will now do the same for border youth who want to become collegiate student athletes by leading the development of our unprecedented national-level training programs."

Cody Marshall Decker is an American professional baseball player most recently affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. In addition to playing with the Chihuahuas, Decker also played for the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball after earning a spot in the Pacific Coast League's All-Star game in 2015. A right-handed power hitter, he plays first base, third base, left field and can catch.

"I have spent some of my best days as a professional baseball player in El Paso and feel a deep connection to the community here," said Cody Decker. "My wife, Jenn and I are excited about our future in El Paso. I want to share my love for this city and its authentic stature as a training facility destination with a national audience of athletes."

Decker went on to say, "I know that working with Border Youth Athletic Association and allowing its young players to get exposure to world-class athletes and to witness their dedication will be a game-changer with a life-long positive impact."

