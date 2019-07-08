Sean Nolin, Zach Green Named PCL Players of the Week for July 1-7

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday their Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of July 1-7. Sacramento River Cats infielder Zach Green was named Player of the Week, while left-handed starter Sean Nolin of the Tacoma Rainiers took home Pitcher of the Week honors.

For the week, Green hit .385 and led the PCL with 13 RBI and tied for the league lead with 4 home runs. Green finished among league leaders in runs (7), hits (10), total bases (24) and had a slash line of .515/.923/1.438. Green hit in six of seven games with two three-hit games, including a two-home run game on July 5 against the Reno Aces. On July 7 against the Aces, the 25-year-old went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBI, three walks and scored two runs.

Green, who was selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2012 draft out of Jesuit High School in Sacramento, CA, is batting .320 (62-for-194) with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. Green has notched 17 multi-hit games, five multi-home run games and 14 multi-RBI games this year for the River Cats. This is the second Player of the Week honor for Green in his career (June 24, 2018 with Double-A Reading Fightin Phills).

In his lone start of the week, Tacoma's Sean Nolin picked up the win in 7.1 innings for the Rainiers, allowing just one run on a solo home run against the Fresno Grizzlies on July 5. The southpaw was perfect through 5.2 innings before a fielding error allowed a runner to reach base, and he did not yield a hit until one out in the eighth on the home run to break up the no-hit bid and the shutout.

On the season, the 29-year-old is 3-0 in five games (four starts) with 24 strikeouts. Nolin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth round of the 2010 draft out of San Jacinto College in Houston, TX. Nolin began the season with the Birmingham Barons of the Double-A Southern League, before signing with the Seattle Mariners on June 7. This is the second Pitcher of the Week honor for Nolin in his career (April 16, 2012 with High-A Dunedin Blue Jays).

