Eight-Inning Exhibition Ends in Shuckers' Victory

April 7, 2022







BILOXI, MS - In their final tune up before the start of the Southern League season, the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the William Carey Crusaders 5-4 in eight innings on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

LHP Nick Bennett got the start for Biloxi and tossed two hitless, scoreless innings. The southpaw allowed just two base runners on a walk and a hit-by-pitch and struck out three in the start.

In the home half of the first, Garrett Mitchell was hit by a pitch to start the frame and stole second before Freddy Zamora walked. The tandem executed a double steal and Mitchell trotted home to score on an RBI groundout by Joey Wiemer. Thomas Dillard grounded out to second in the ensuing at bat, bringing in Zamora to put the Shuckers up 2-0.

Jakson Reetz led off the second inning with a walk and scored all the way from first on an RBI double by designated hitter Gabe Holt, extending Biloxi's advantage to 3-0.

RHP Carlos Luna relieved Bennett in the third and hurled a pair of scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit while striking out two. Biloxi tagged on two more in the fourth when Holt singled with one out and Devanney was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on for Mitchell. The outfielder muscled a single to left, driving in Holt to push the Shuckers to a 4-0 lead. Devanney scored the final run of the game for Biloxi when a throwing error to first allowed him to race in and score from third.

William Carey scored all four runs in the top of the fifth on two hits, two walks and a pair of errors. LHP Scott Sunisch allowed just one earned run in 1.2 innings of work and RHP Zach Vennaro retired the only batter he faced in the sixth with a strikeout. RHP Taylor Floyd allowed two base runners in the seventh but stranded both with a pair of strikeouts, and RHP Arnaldo Hernandez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth to close out the contest.

The Biloxi Shuckers now turn their focus to Opening Night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8 at 6:35 pm. The game can be heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

