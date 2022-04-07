Blue Wahoos Preliminary Opening Day Roster Announced

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, announced the preliminary Opening Day roster for the club's 10th anniversary 2022 season on Thursday.

With six players on MLB Pipeline's list of the Top 30 Marlins prospects, the Blue Wahoos will look to build upon a 2021 season that saw the club go 57-54 in their debut campaign as a Miami affiliate.

The pitching staff is led by 18-year-old phenom Eury Pérez, who burst onto the scene in 2021 and is ranked the top prospect in the Marlins organization by Baseball America. Right-handed pitchers Zach McCambley (Pipeline #15) and George Soriano (Pipeline #28) will be joined by returning pitchers Zack Leban, Anthony Maldonado, Andrew Nardi, Will Stewart and Jefry Yan. New arrivals to the pitching staff include Robert Garcia, Bryan Hoeing, Cody Mincey, Josh Simpson and Eli Villalobos. Anchoring the bullpen is Colton Hock, who last season was named the Double-A South Reliever of the Year after leading the league with 19 saves.

The position player ranks are headlined by outfielder Jerar Encarnación (Pipeline #22), infielder Troy Johnston (Pipeline #26) and outfielder Griffin Conine (Pipeline #27). Returning favorites include Santiago Chávez, Devin Hairston, Bubba Hollins and Victor Victor Mesa. Joining the Blue Wahoos bats for the first time will be Luis Aviles Jr., Hayden Cantrelle, Ray-Patrick Didder, Jose Estrada, Cobie Fletcher-Vance, Thomas Jones and Paul McIntosh.

Six nations are represented, with 20 players from the United States of America, 4 players from the Dominican Republic, and one player each from México, Aruba, Venezuela and Cuba. Luis Aviles Jr. (Miami), Griffin Conine (Plantation) and Anthony Maldonado (Wellington) all hail from the Sunshine State.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos begin their 2022 season on Friday, April 8 as they welcome the Biloxi Shuckers to Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-hd4 (radio), Blab TV (local television) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For ticket information visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

