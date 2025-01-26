Eight in a row for the Black Bears

Biloxi, MS- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Black Bears extended their winning streak to eight-straight and are 9-1-0 in the last 10 contest.

For the third-straight night, the Black Bears started off hot, getting on the board early. Zac Sirota continued his best weekend of the season, scoring the opening goal at 1:37. 45 seconds later, Sirota's goal was followed up by Jesse Anderson's tally on the back post. Just 2:18 into the period, Binghamton led 2-0. The Black Bears had two penalties in the frame, but Mississippi failed to convert.

Things went differently in the second period. For the first time this weekend, Mississippi did not score in the first five minutes of the middle period. In fact, neither side was able to score until late in the period. At 15:50, Scott Ramaekers was able to score his first goal of the weekend at even strength. Binghamton was not able to convert on the 5-on-3 they had in the period, but they finally converted on the final power play of the period. Chris Mott scored the first power play goal of the weekend for the Black Bears with just three seconds remaining. Binghamton rev'd up the shots in the in the second, leading 45-16 after two periods of play.

In the third, Dan Stone struck early just 54 seconds into the period. Stone's fifth set a new career-high in goals for the defenseman. Mississippi was able to get on the board not once, but twice in rapid succession. Andrew Stacy and Blake Keller scored just 16 seconds apart from each other, getting Mississippi to within striking distance with 8:29 remaining. From that point forward, Connor McAnanama shut the door, as the defense only allowed two more shots on goal. Binghamton completed the sweep of the weekend earning all nine available points, finishing off the weekend with a 5-2 victory.

