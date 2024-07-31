Egbert Ready to Return

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of goaltender, Nolan Egbert. With Egbert's contract re-signed, The Black Bears will return their championship tandem in net, along with Connor McAnanama.

Egbert was a member of the organization from last year's training camp in the fall and was the opening night starter. In 20 appearances, Egbert finished the year with a record of 12-5-2, a .892 SV% and averaged 3.22 goals against. Egbert was the goaltender of record in three-straight games on consecutive days between February 23rd-25th. In that particular weekend, Egbert made 90 saves and earned three-straight victories for the Black Bears.

Twice last season, Egbert made 44 saves against the Danbury Hat Tricks, winning both contests.

