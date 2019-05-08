Eduard Pinto Escapes Venezuelan Civil Unrest to Join Ottawa Champions Spring Training

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions continue spring training today at RCGT Park with on-field workouts between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Among the players in attendance is Eduard Pinto, a Venezuelan outfielder who spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Pinto arrived in Ottawa early Friday morning after a number of flight delays getting out of Venezuela. He experienced the civil unrest taking place in Venezuela first hand on his way to Ottawa.

He was able to get on a flight to Montreal through Panama City mere hours after Simón Bolívar International Airport re-opened but his car was not as lucky. As he arrived at the airport, the vehicle was pelted with rocks and sustained significant damage that includes a shattered windshield.

After being traded to the Blue Jays from the Texas Rangers in 2017, Pinto won an Eastern League championship with his good friend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Blue Jays' AA affiliate.

He became a free agent after the 2018 season when he opted to sign a deal with the Champions.

The Champions' full preseason schedule is: * Thurs. May 9, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. against the Black Sox * Fri. May 10, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. against the Black Sox * Wed. May 15, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. against the Trois-Rivière Aigles

Tickets for Thurs. May 9 are free of charge. Tickets for Fri. May 10 and Wed. May 15 are general admission and cost $5. All tickets can be purchased at http://ottawachampions.com/en/tickets-and-groups.

Opening day for the 2019 regular season is Fri. May 17, 2019 against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

