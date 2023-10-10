Edgar Snyder & Associates and the Curve Partner to Make Sizeable Donation to Dreams Go On

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double- A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased each season to partner with the law firm of Edgar Snyder & Associates to raise money for worthy causes.

With every base stolen by a Curve player this season at PNG Field, Edgar Snyder made a donation to Dreams Go On, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide therapeutic horseback riding sessions to adults and children of Blair County, PA, who are physically challenged, receive mental, behavioral health or family therapy services.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Altoona Curve yet again on our stolen bases program," said Attorney Rob Fisher, Partner. "We are equally excited to support Dreams Go On - our law firm is so impressed with the work that they do in the Blair County community, and we hope that our donation makes even a small impact on someone in need."

Edgar Snyder & Associates made donations to Dreams Go On throughout the 2023 season coinciding with each stolen base at PNG Field by the Curve. The firm donated a total of $4,000 to Dreams Go On based on the Curve stealing 89 bases at home this season. On the base paths this season, Altoona had seven players record at least ten stolen bases; led by Matt Fraizer who stole a team-high 21 bases during the season. Fraizer, Tsung-Che Cheng, and Chavez Young each stole at least ten bases during home games this season to help Edgar Snyder & Associates donate to Dreams Go On.

