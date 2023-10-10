Yard Goats to Host Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick Or Treat Community Event

Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be once again hosting Connecticut's largest Halloween Trick or Treat community event at Dunkin' Park on Sunday, October 29th from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm. This free event will be open to the public and kids 12 and under are invited to participate. The Yard Goats Halloween Trick or Treat will take place throughout the open concourse at the ballpark. All participants may enter through the main gate (corner of Main and Trumbull streets).

There will be several "Halloween theme" activities for the kids, and over 40 local businesses and sponsors will be participating in the event and passing out candy to the kids. This event will be held rain or shine, and no registration is necessary.

What: Hartford Yard Goats Halloween Trick or Treat Community Event

When: Sunday, October 29th (12:00pm until 3:00pm)

Where: Dunkin' Park in Hartford

