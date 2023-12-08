Edelstein Returns as President of the Reno Aces

December 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Eric Edelstein has returned to Greater Nevada Field and reprises the role of President of the Reno Aces, announced by the club today.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric back to the Aces," said Reno Aces Managing Partner Herb Simon. "His passion for baseball and leadership of our talented front office furthers our mission to provide a world-class professional sports experience in downtown Reno."

The Cleveland native joined the Aces' front office in May of 2013 and was a part of Reno's Pacific Coast League Championship during the 2022 season. The 2024 campaign will mark his 11th in the organization.

He departed the Aces following the 2022 season and served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Reno.

The Reno Aces will begin their 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will celebrate the club's home opener at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, when they host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

