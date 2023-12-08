Tickets for Spring College Baseball Games at Constellation Field on Sale Now

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tickets for three spring college baseball series at Constellation Field, including the Sugar Land College Classic, Battle at the Ballpark and a four-game series for the Purdue Boilermakers, are all on sale now.

The Purdue Boilermakers will play the first college games of 2024 at the home of the Space Cowboys, with Purdue taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves from Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. Tickets are $10 for children and $12 for adults for all four matchups, and seating is general admission. The Boilermakers and Seawolves will play at 3:00 pm CT on Friday, February 16, will play a doubleheader at 1:00 pm CT and 4:00 pm CT on Saturday, February 17 and will have the finale of their series on Sunday, February 18 at 1:00 pm CT.

The Sugar Land College Classic will feature nine matchups between six collegiate teams from Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25. The field will include Stephen F. Austin (SFA), Houston Christian University (HCU), the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Lamar University (LU), Creighton University and the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC). The teams are set for the following schedule:

Friday, February 23

11:00 am: UIC vs. LU

3:00 pm: SFA vs. UTSA

7:00 pm: Creighton vs. HCU

Saturday, February 24

11:00 am: UTSA vs. Creighton

3:00 pm: HCU vs. UIC

7:00 pm: LU vs. SFA

Sunday, February 25

10:00 am: UIC vs. Creighton

2:00 pm: UTSA vs. LU

6:00 pm: SFA vs. HCU

Tickets for each day are $15 with General Admission seating. A ticket for each day grants entry to all three contests, but there is no re-entry allowed.

Finally, tickets are on sale for The Battle at the Ballpark from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3, featuring Creighton, Air Force, Army and Louisiana Tech.

