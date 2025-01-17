ECU Baseball Returns to Segra Stadium March 4th & 18th

East Carolina University baseball returns to Segra Stadium for two games this March. The first game will be on Tuesday, March 4th when ECU takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs of the Big South. The second game will take place Tuesday, March 18th when ECU faces off against UNC Wilmington of the CAA. First pitch for both games will be at 6 p.m., gates will open at 5 p.m.

ECU won it's fifth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title in 2024 and has topped the league's 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll released by the league. ECU is led by two Preseason All-Conference Team members, senior outfielder Ryley Johnson and sophomore LHP Ethan Norby. Johnson is the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year and the first ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award receipient in program history. Norby received a pair of Freshman All-America selections and compiled a 4-0 record with a 3.79 ERA in 59.1 innings of work.

Wilmington is the two-time defending CAA tournament champion and finished last year 40-21 before bowing out in the Athens Regional. D1Baseball has UNCW ranked 49th in the country to begin the 2025 campaign. The Seahawks are led by CAA Co-Player of the Year and 2025 Perfect Game Preseason First-Team All-American Tanner Thach. The junior infielder finished last season tied for 11th in the nation with 27 home runs. Gardner-Webb finished the 2024 campaign 22-31 and will look the climb the Big South ladder this season.

Tickets for both games are on sale now and start as low as $12. Fans can buy online HERE or visit the box office at Segra Stadium.

