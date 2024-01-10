Echols Named One of Charleston's Most Influential

Charleston, SC - Each January, the Charleston Business Magazine publishes a list of the 50 most influential people in the region. Charleston RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols was selected as a member of the 2024 edition of the list. The selected individuals were chosen based on staff research and community nominations.

"I am truly honored to be selected to a list of this nature alongside distinguished individuals who I have a tremendous amount of respect for," stated Echols. "I've been fortunate to be a part of the Charleston community for a long time and the way our organization is tied to the city makes coming to work every day very fulfilling."

Echols has guided the RiverDogs through some of their most successful seasons since being named general manager in 2004. He led the staff in hosting the highly successful 2004 and 2012 South Atlantic League All-Star games and twice earned the league's General Manager of the Year award. Under his guidance, the RiverDogs have been named recipients of MiLB national awards for excellence in promotions, marketing, and sustained excellence. In 2016, the RiverDogs won the inaugural Patriot Award, given to the Minor League team that best exemplifies outstanding support of the military branches and engagement with veterans.

The Ohio native successfully steered the organization through the canceled season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since resuming play, the team has won three consecutive Carolina League championships, built the front office staff back to pre-pandemic numbers and finished among the top three in the circuit in average attendance each year.

"It's no surprise that Dave was bestowed this honor, as he has long been regarded as one of the top executives in the Lowcountry," said Jeff Goldklang, President of the Goldklang Group. "Dave is not only a tremendous leader, but has found time to consistently give back as a deeply involved member of the Charleston community. He has won numerous personal awards in professional baseball, and has guided the RiverDogs to nationally recognized accolades on a consistent basis. We congratulate Dave on this well-earned recognition."

Echols is a member of the Rotary Club of Charleston, the Executive Association of Greater Charleston, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Regional Development Alliance and serves on the boards of Trident Technical College and MUSC Storm Eye Institute. He was a founding member and vice president of the Palmetto Military Support Group, and currently serves as an Air Mobility Command Civic Leader.

The executive was key in the construction of the Segra Club at Riley Park in 2017, the most significant addition to the ballpark in its history. The organization has also displayed an increased presence in the community during Echols tenure. In 2023, the team made approximately 150 community appearances, many of them featuring the RiverDogs Food Truck and team mascots. In addition, the front office staff volunteered monthly at various non-profit organizations around the Lowcountry and made a sizeable donation to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

