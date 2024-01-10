City of Fredericksburg to Honor Huntley

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Mayor Kerry P. Devine declared January 21, 2024 as "Huntley Day" in Fredericksburg. And she honored Huntley with a Mayoral Proclamation that recognizes Huntley's impressive perseverance and dedication to his profession. Huntley is a recognized singer-songwriter and son of Fredericksburg, who performs American Blues and Rock in venues throughout the City of Fredericksburg and beyond. He made national news on December 19, 2023 as the winner of Season 24 on NBC's "The Voice." Huntley credits his connection to the Fredericksburg community as an important part of his musical journey and it's only fitting that his hometown supporters join in the celebration!

In declaring "Huntley Day" on January 21st, the Mayor proudly announced the City of Fredericksburg's plans for a Huntley Homecoming celebration, benefitting Loisann's Hope House. The celebration will take form as a celebrity processional at 1:00pm in downtown, primarily along Huntley's performance venues. At 3:00pm a pep rally style event will be held at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium (home of the FredNats). This event is not a concert. It is more like a family-friendly pep rally celebration - Huntley style!

Admission to the stadium is free, however, R.S.V.P. is REQUIRED due to limited capacity. Please R.S.V.P. online at FXBG.com/Huntley. Registration for R.S.V.P. vouchers will open at 9:00am on Thursday, January 11 and remain open until capacity is filled.

Huntley's gratitude toward the Fredericksburg community includes his passion for supporting those in our community who are struggling. At his request, the Huntley Homecoming celebration will include raising awareness and fundraising for Loisann's Hope House, which is the Fredericksburg region's oldest family homeless shelter.

For more information on the Huntley Homecoming celebration benefitting Loisann's Hope House, please visit FXBG.com/Huntley.

