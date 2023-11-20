Eastwood Field Named 2023 OSFMA Field of the Year

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce that Eastwood Field and Head Groundskeeper Noah Bard have been awarded the 2023 Field of the Year by the Ohio Sports Field Management Association (OSFMA). The Field of the Year is awarded to athletic fields in Ohio that exhibit excellent playability and safety and whose managers utilize innovative solutions, effectively use their budgets, and have implemented a comprehensive agronomic program. The Scrappers and Bard will receive the award on December 6th at the Ohio Turfgrass Foundation (OTF) Conference and Show in Columbus.

Head Groundskeeper Noah Bard said, "I am honored to receive this award. I would like to thank the OSFMA Board for selecting Eastwood Field. This would not be possible without the efforts of my game day grounds crew, I can't thank them enough for their help. I would also like to thank the Scrappers front office, and most importantly thank you to my wife Kendra for her constant support of me and my work."

"We are excited for Noah Bard to receive this much deserved recognition as the 2023 OSFMA Field of the Year", said Heather Sahli, Mahoning Valley Scrappers General Manager. "Noah and his team work tirelessly to keep Eastwood Field in amazing condition for over 150 events at the facility throughout the year including Scrappers games, Youngstown State University Baseball, high school games, charity walks, concerts and more. We are proud to receive this great honor."

The Ohio Sports Field Managers Council was incepted in Northwest Ohio in the late 1990's. Known in the early years as the Great Lakes Sports Turf Managers Association, this group was a collaboration of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio Sports Turf professionals. The GLSTMA later formed as the Ohio Sports Turf Managers Association and has never looked back. For over 25 years, they have provided Ohio's turf managers with education, outreach, access to the latest in R&D, and created a network of industry professionals dedicated to providing Ohio's athletes with first class surfaces.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To view the complete 2024 Scrappers schedule, early bird ticket packages and stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

