East Division Wins American Association All-Star Game in Fantastic Competition.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - For the first time ever, the American Association All-Star Game was hosted at Franklin Field. The game did not disappoint as it delivered a fantastic fight between the two divisions.

"Every aspect of our league, offense, defense, and pitching is so strong." West division manager and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Chris Coste said of the importance of the game. "To be able to showcase our league's best players, the baseball world needs to see how good this level is."

The game's scoring was started by none other than a Milwaukee Milkman. Bryan Tores singled before stealing second base and came home off of two groundouts to take a one-run lead. Mark Karaviotis of the Cleburne Railroaders then hit a two-run shot in the next inning to give the East a 3-0 lead.

RedHawks player Evan Alexander then broke through for the West by scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth, while later in the seventh Darnell Sweeney from the Sioux Falls Canaries hit a home run to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

But once again, it was Torres coming up in the clutch in the eighth delivering an RBI single that scored Chicago player Matt Bottcher to make it a two-run game. Milkman Peyton Gray then threw the ninth inning and went one-two-three to close the game and earn the save for the East.

Torres was named the game MVP for his two hits, RBI, and run scored himself.

"It was a lot of fun, those guys had a lot of fun playing," East Division manager and Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the game. "It was good to see these guys that you play against all year and then you get to be on the same team so the job was accomplished. They came here, had a good time, and won a ballgame."

Every team in the league will now take a day off before resuming play on Thursday. The Milkmen will stay at home to begin a four-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes as the first pitch is set to be at 6:35 p.m. We hope to see you soon!

