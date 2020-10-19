Eagles Tribute Band "On the Border" Performs at Segra Park

October 19, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and Ear for Music today announced a socially distant Safe Sounds concert featuring the Eagles tribute band "On the Border" at Segra Park on Friday, October 30. Gates will open at 5 pm for the concert; show time is set for 7 pm.

"On the Border" has been praised by AXS TV and host Katie Daryl as "The Greatest Eagles Tribute in the world." This band can stay true to ballads such as "Desperado" and "Lyin' Eyes," while pushing the envelope to show the range to play the big hits like "Life in the Fast Lane" and "Heartache Tonight."

The Charlotte-based band has incredible vocal talent - much like the Eagles - but it stars the talent of Tracy Maples, Tim Giovanniello and Bill Morgan shredding the guitar, while Andy Young provides the beat of the drum, Scott Sobota slaps the bass and Bob Orazi tickles the keys for the six-man group.

"We know that people have really been missing the opportunity to enjoy some great live music, and we've been looking for the right partner to help us bring that to the Midlands safely," said Brad Shank, Executive Vice President for the Fireflies. "After seeing the concept of Safe Sounds and hearing the reviews of the concerts that they have been hosting, we felt that this was the right way to provide an opportunity for our fans to safely experience a fantastic band in a unique outdoor environment."

The stage will be set up on the diamond, facing the outfield, where fans can purchase outfield pods for $125 plus taxes and fees. The pods will accommodate up to four guests and fans can bring blankets or beach towels to sit on. No chairs will be allowed. Each pod is a 10'x10' section of the outfield. For groups of more than four, a limited number of larger pods are available for $250 plus taxes and fees. The maximum group size for the 10' x 20' square is eight guests.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

There is a 10' aisle around all sides of each outfield square.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.