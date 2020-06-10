Eagles Team up to Support Meal Deliveries at Local Schools

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles joined Dairy MAX, OtterBox and Liviri on Monday to help distribute 50 Liviri cooler totes to Northern Colorado school districts to help facilitate meal deliveries for local children. Eagles assistant coaches Aaron Schneekloth and Ryan Tobler joined team mascot 'Slapshot' and several staff members from the Eagles, Dairy MAX, Otterbox and Liviri as the group caravanned throughout the region to drop off the needed supplies.

"Dairy MAX is thrilled to be a part of this partnership to donate Liviri coolers to schools in Northern Colorado," says Jennie McDowell, director of business development for Dairy MAX. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been our priority to get milk into the hands of those in need, and schools are at the top of that list. We're grateful to Liviri for their generous donation and to the Colorado Eagles for facilitating the partnership and ensuring the coolers get delivered to the schools who need them."

Coolers were delivered Monday to representatives from Poudre, Thompson Valley, St. Vrain, Greeley and Weld RE4 School Districts. "We would like to extend a huge 'thank you' to the incredible members of Otterbox Products for leading the way in supporting the students and families who rely on these meals throughout the year," said Eagles president and GM Chris Stewart. "Everyone has been impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic and this is one way that we can help to ensure that the young people of our communities can continue to receive the nutritious meals that these school districts provide."

Pictures and video of the event can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tb3ke5nvfu84bpu/AACoJqcDf9SIhW2ktYY4S3n7a?dl=0

The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of summer events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.

Season ticket members or fans who have purchased single-game seats for any affected games during the 2019-20 regular season can go to ColoradoEagles.com/seasoncancellation for a full list of information and options.

