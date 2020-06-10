Rise Together, the Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, Evenko and L'equipe Spectra Fundraising Initiative, Tops the $108,000 Mark

June 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





MONTREAL - Four weeks after the launch of the Rise Together initiative, the fundraising initiative to support frontline healthcare workers and those impacted by COVID-19, the Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L'Ãquipe Spectra have raised a total of $108,420 via two rounds of auctions and sweepstakes. To date, 3,310 meals have been delivered to frontline healthcare workers in CHSLDs across the greater Montreal area, and another 1,090 meals are planned for the next two weeks.

The second round's most popular prizes were dinner in the team dressing room with Geoff Molson and Guy Lafleur for a winner and five guests, a Canadiens-themed wedding at the Bell Centre, and a private skating session with Max Domi.

"We are privileged to be able to do our part to raise funds and feed frontline workers during this pandemic. We wish to thank all our fans, partners and players for their amazing support so far. It's very encouraging to see us all come together for this important cause" said France Margaret Bélanger, Chief Commercial Officer, Group CH (Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L'Ãquipe Spectra). "I'm also grateful for our employees who were quick to volunteer to help with the preparation and the delivery of these meals to the frontline healthcare workers in CHSLDs around greater Montreal".

More information about Centraide of Greater Montreal's COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be found at centraide-mtl.org/en/covid-19/emergency-fund.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.