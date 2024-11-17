Eagles Look to Build Winning Streak in Brotherly Showdown against Armada

November 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles Quebec road trip continues with a visit to some familiar faces- or at least last names- as they take on the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada tonight in Boisbriand.

The Eagles snapped a losing streak last night with a 6-2 win in Victoriaville, on the strength of captain Jacob Newcombe's hat trick. In addition to Newcombe, much offense came from the backend- Tomas Lavoie, Xavier Daigle, Ales Zielinski, and Etienne Dejsardins all registered multi-point nights.

Today's game provides something unique- a pair of brother vs brother matchups. Etienne will take on his twin brother Vincent, a forward for the Armada who has produced 21 points in 19 games this season. Eagles rookie Romain Litalien, recently returned from the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge, will face his 18 year old brother Eliot, who like Romain is a first round QMJHL draft pick (8th overall in 2022).

It also continues a special weekend for Eagles defenseman Brayden Schmitt, who made his season debut last night in Victoriaville after being injured in an off-season car accident. Tonight, barring a trade or playoff matchup, Schmitt will play for the final time against the team that drafted him. Schmitt was a member of the Armada for 2.5 seasons, beginning in 2020-21.

The Eagles will have to keep their eye on 18 year old forward Justin Carbonneau, who will be a part of Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Carbonneau is one of three Armada forwards on an eight or nine game point streak, joined by Desjardins and Xavier Villeneuve. (Armada leading point getting Jonathan Fauchon had a nine game point streak broken last game.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau, Boisbriand, Quebec

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

