Eagles Fall to Cataractes in Overtime in Final Game of Road Trip

November 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Vince Elie was the hero for the Shawinigan Cataractes at the 1:32 mark of overtime as they defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 3-2 on Sunday in Shawinigan. With the point, the Eagles go .500 with a 1-1-1 record on their three game Quebec road trip.

- A pair of Eagles scored their first goals of the season- Emile Ricard and rookie Alexis Toussaint notched the first goal of his QMJHL career to tie the game in the third period.

- Félix Hamel stopped 24 of 26 shots in the win, while Jakub Milota stopped 29 of 32 shots.

- Eagle forwards Cam Squires & Angelo Fullerton missed the game due to suspensions. Squires was given one game for removing a helmet in a fight against Blainville-Boisbriand on Saturday, while Fullerton was given two games after receiving a boarding major in the same game.

The opening period was played at a quick pace, with no goals and 16 minutes of five on five play- the Cataractes killing off a minor penalty to Olivier Beaulieau for delay of game and the Eagles killing off a tripping minor to Luke Patterson.

Ricard's breakthrough came at the 6:51 mark of the second period, cashing in from the side of the goal. The lead lasted four minutes as Matvei Gridin dug out his own rebound to beat Milota and even the score.

The Eagles failed to take the lead after another penalty was called on Beaulieau, with the teams going to four on four after a minor penalty was called on Xavier Daigle. Following the four on four, Gridin notched his second of the goal on the power play- cashing in on a pass from Elie and putting it over Milota's shoulder. The Cataractes carried a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Toussaint's first career goal was a timely one, coming at the 5:10 mark to knot the game at two. Luke Patterson did some good work in the corner for the Eagles, sending the puck to the front of the net and Toussaint was able to put it under Hamel to even the score. Neither team could find a winner before period's end and the game went to the extra session.

Elie's goal was the first shot of the overtime, as he redirected a shot from the side boards from Beaulieu. The Eagles appealed that Milota was interfered with, but the goal stood and the Cataractes recorded a 3-2 victory.

The Eagles return home for Friday night's Hockey Fights Cancer game! The Eagles will be dressed in purple for the Battle Of Nova Scotia as they take on former Eagle Lincoln Waugh, former Team Canada World Junior goaltender Mathis Rousseau and the Halifax Mooseheads.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/cE68r They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan) 2 goals, 1 assist,+2

2. Ales Zielinski (Cape Breton) 2 assists, +1

3. Chad Lygitsakos (Shawinigan) 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Noah Larochelle (injury), Rory Pilling (injury), Cam Squires (suspension), Angelo Fullerton (suspension)

Scratches For Shawinigan: Noah McKinnon (injury), Isaac Ménard (injury), Mathieu Plante (injury), Mathys Fernandez (injury), Louis-Félix Gagnon (injury), Antoine Pilotte

Final Shots On Goal: 32-26 in favour of Shawinigan

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Shawinigan Power Play: 2/5

