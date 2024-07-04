Eagles Dr. RJ MacKenzie Named to Team Canada World Junior Staff

July 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles own Dr. RJ Mackenzie has been named team physician for Canada's National Junior Team at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship taking place in Ottawa this December.

This will be Dr. MacKenzie's third straight world juniors, after holding the same position for Canada at the 2024 tournament in Sweden, as well as the 2023 tournament in Halifax and Moncton when Canada won gold.

The entire Eagles organization wish Dr. MacKenize good luck as he goes for gold this winter.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2024

Eagles Dr. RJ MacKenzie Named to Team Canada World Junior Staff - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.