Eagles Add Veteran Forward Erik Condra

July 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Erik Condra to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Condra comes to Colorado with 372 games of NHL experience, having posted 40 goals and 59 assists with the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars, including six games with the Stars last season. The 32 year-old veteran has also seen action in 309 AHL contests with Texas, Syracuse and Binghamton. During that time Condra generated 72 goals and 140 assists and helped lead Binghamton to a Calder Cup Championship in 2011.

A seventh-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Condra spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame where he notched 158 points in 159 games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger served as team captain for the Irish in his senior season and helped lead Notre Dame to a CCHA title in both 2007 and 2009. He would earn CCHA All-Rookie Team Honors in 2006 and was named a second-team All-American in 2009.

In addition to his time as team captain at the NCAA level, Condra also served as captain for the Syracuse Crunch in both 2016-17 and 2017-18. He was an alternate captain with the Texas Stars during the 2018-19 campaign, posting 20 goals and 34 assists in 71 contests.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.