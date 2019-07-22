Panthers Agree to Terms with D Ian McCoshen on 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

July 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Ian McCoshen on a one-year, two-way contract.

McCoshen, 23, appeared in 19 games with Florida, recording two points (1-1-2). The 6-foot-3, 217-pound native of Anaheim, Calif., played in 38 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, producing nine assists.

He has appeared in 60 career NHL regular season games, all with Florida (2016-17 to 2018-19), registering seven points (4-3-7).

The Boston College alum was originally selected by Florida in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

