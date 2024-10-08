Eagles Acquire 2004-Born Forward Joseph Henneberry from Tigers

October 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles announced today the club has acquired 2004-born centreman Joseph Henneberry from the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for 20-year-old forward Olivier Houde.

Henneberry (Halifax, NS) is in his fourth QMJHL season, after spending parts of three seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan between 2021-2023 and then with the Victoriaville Tigres in the second half of last season and through four regular season games this season.

In those four games, Henneberry has scored two goals and two assists. Last season between the Titan and the Tigres, Henneberry scored 34 goals and 35 assists in 69 games.

"I know Joey, he is a great guy and he is a player who has been established as a number one centreman in this league," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "I thought we were in need of a centreman and as a GM, I kind of had my hands tied because we can only move overage and European players at this point in the season so we felt the need to shake things up after a slow start. We hope that this move will shake the offense as well. It would have been easy to sit and wait for something to happen but I thought it was the right move to make at this time."

Growing up in Halifax, NS, Henneberry is a former teammate of Jacob Newcombe with the Halifax McDonalds U18 and also played for Sylvain Couturier with Acadie-Bathurst in his QMJHL rookie season.

Henneberry attended NHL training camps with San Jose and Dallas over the past two seasons.

Olivier Houde played 142 regular season games with the Eagles through parts of three seasons after being drafted in the 7th round 127th overall in the 2020 QMJHL entry draft. Over that stretch, Houde scored 49 goals and 57 assists.

The entire Eagles organization would like to thank Olivier for all he has done and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.

