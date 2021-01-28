Dynamic Outfielder Tyler Hill Returns to Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed outfielder Tyler Hill on Thursday.

Hill last played in 2019 where he opened the season in the New York Yankees' organization. The Wilmington, Delaware native hit .242 with five home runs and 20 RBI in 51 games for the High-A Florida State League's Tampa Tarpons. Upon getting released by the Yankees, Hill signed with the Goldeyes and slugged a two-run home run in his first at bat on June 25th at Sioux City. Hill went on to bat .375 over 40 games in a Goldeyes' uniform, adding 32 runs scored, 14 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. From June 30th through July 18th, Hill ran off an 18-game hitting streak in which he was 30-for-75 (.400).

On August 8th, the Kansas City Royals purchased Hill's contract, and the 24-year-old outfielder was assigned to the High-A Carolina League's Wilmington Blue Rocks in his hometown. Hill hit .403 in 21 games for Wilmington, and helped the Blue Rocks win the Carolina League championship. In Game Four of the Carolina League Semi Final, Hill delivered a walk-off single that helped Wilmington fight off elimination. Following the season, Hill was portrayed holding the Carolina League's Mills Cup trophy as part of a championship bobblehead doll. It marked the fourth time Hill has been part of a championship team at the professional level.

"Tyler was fantastic for us," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He plays super, super hard. He came in and sparked our lineup in 2019, and was a big difference-maker. When the Royals picked him up, he jumped right into the middle of the lineup in Wilmington, hit over .400, and helped them win a championship. He had a great experience with us, and is anxious to get back to Winnipeg. Hopefully he'll have similar results, and end up back in affiliated ball."

Hill heads into his seventh season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 19th round in 2014 out of the Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington. Minor League Baseball named Hill a Red Sox Organizational All-Star in both 2016 and 2017. Hill's .336 batting average while playing for the Lowell Spinners in 2016 ranked first in the Short Season-A New York-Penn League. A right-handed batter and fielder, Hill was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the minor league phase of the 2017 Rule V Draft and subsequently traded to the Yankees. In 463 professional games, Hill owns a .287 batting average and a .364 on-base percentage. The 6-foot, 195-pound Hill has averaged 93 runs scored, 28 doubles, nine home runs, 41 stolen bases, and 60 walks per 162 contests as a professional. He appeared in Major League spring training games for the Red Sox and Yankees from 2017-19.

With the affiliated minor league season cancelled in 2020, Hill organized and coached at the Judy Johnson Baseball Skills Clinic at Wilmington's Frawley Stadium, home of the Blue Rocks. Held last July, the camp supported underprivileged children in the Wilmington area who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to play baseball. Participants received free instruction as well as baseball equipment that had been donated from the community. The clinic itself was named after Wilmington native and Hall of Fame third baseman Judy Johnson who played 17 seasons in the Negro Leagues.

The Goldeyes now have seven players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Ryan Dull

C Lucas Herbert

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

