Dusty Baker to Throw out First Pitch for Giants-River Cats Exhibition Game

March 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have announced that Dusty Baker, who recently returned to San Francisco as a special assistant to the front office, will throw out the first pitch prior to the start of Sunday's exhibition game against the Giants at 5:07 p.m. (PT).

Limited hospitality areas are still available for the contest on Sunday. If interested, you may email tickets@rivercats.com or call the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

Though tickets have sold out, fans still have the chance to win tickets through the River Cats' Players Autograph Experience Contest presented by In-Shape Family Fitness. A total of 30 winners will be chosen to win two tickets each, plus be granted access to a special pre-game players autograph experience. There is still a chance to enter, and those interested may do so by following this link or by visiting rivercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.