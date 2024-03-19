Isotopes Install Two New Auxiliary Scoreboards at Ballpark

The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled two new LED auxiliary scoreboards that have been purchased to enhance the fan experience inside Rio Grande Union Field at Isotopes Park. Situated along the Club Level façade on both the first and third base sides of the ballpark, the new additions represent the first major facility capital investment made by the franchise's new owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

"The addition of these state-of-the-art boards are a great improvement to the facility," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "It's awesome that DBH recognizes the importance of elevating the overall fan experience, and this is just the first example of their long-term commitment to both the Club and the community."

Each new Daktronics scoreboard is approximately 4' ft. tall and 47' ft. long and will feature 10 mm resolution, offering better clarity and visibility for the fans.

The Isotopes' 2024 Season Opener is set for Friday, March 29 at 6:35 pm at Rio Grande Union Field at Isotopes Park against the El Paso Chihuahuas. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive an Ear Flap Hat, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. Tickets are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or via abqisotopes.com.

Additionally, the Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees seats to every 2024 Mariachis game, is on sale now for $114, a savings of 20 % ($29) off the overall value of the package. For other information about Season Tickets, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.comor call (505) 924-2255.

The promotional calendar is filled with numerous fan favorites: Cinco de Mayo Celebration, six Mariachis games, 14 Fireworks Shows, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger and 21 giveaway nights. Click here for the full day-by-day promotional calendar.

