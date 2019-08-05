Dust Devils Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Canadians

August 5, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils (7-6, 23-28) captured their first sweep at home this season with the 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canadians (4-9, 19-31). Nick Gatewood hit the game-winning home run with a solo blast in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The pitching staff continued to impress for the Dust Devils. In the three-game series Tri-City allowed only two earned runs to Vancouver. Connor Lehmann earned the first win of his professional career after throwing three innings out of the bullpen. Deacon Medders slammed the door shut on the Canadians to earn his third save of the year. The victory extended the team's winning streak to a season-high four games.

Next up for the Dust Devils is the All-Star break. Infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza and left-handed pitcher Dan Dallas will represent Tri-City at Tuesday's Northwest League-Pioneer League All-Star Game at Memorial Stadium in Boise. The Dust Devils will return to action on Thursday to begin a three-game road series with the Spokane Indians. The team will be back at home next on Sunday, August 11th. It will be Hat Giveaway Night presented by Community Real Estate Group with Keller Williams. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

