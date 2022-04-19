Dust Devils Road Trip Preview

April 19, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Dust Devils begin their road trip in Everett this week, taking on the AquaSox, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The Dust Devils will see five different game times throughout the series, beginning with a 7:05pm first pitch tonight. Then Wednesday and Saturday kick off at 6:05pm, Thursday at 11:05am, and Sunday the series wraps up at 4:05pm.

In tonight's series opener the Dust Devils send lefty Nick Mondak to the hill. After being drafted in 2021 out of St. John's, Mondak started his professional career with 21 strong innings across Rookie ball and Low-A last season. He will be making his Dust Devils debut, matching up with Everett right hander Tim Elliott. Elliott has one start under his belt in 2022, going three innings against the Hillsboro Hops and surrendering one run.

Internet Broadcast Radio will be available for all six games, with Doug Taylor, the voice of the Dust Devils, coming to you live from the U.S. Cellular Broadcast Booth on dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2022

Dust Devils Road Trip Preview - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.