Dust Devils Dusted by Emeralds Tuesday

A game that began with an early lead for the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-35 2H, 52-67) went sideways on the visitors Tuesday night at PK Park, where the Eugene Emeralds (28-27 2H, 62-59) came back and then pulled away to hand Tri-City a 15-1 defeat to open their six-game series.

A strong start put the Dust Devils on the board. CF Joe Stewart lined a one-out single to right field to get aboard, and a single behind by SS Arol Vera put runners on the corners. 1B Cam Williams then hit a high fly ball down the right field line caught on the warning track, giving Stewart time to tag up and score on a sac fly for a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City starter Michael Darrell-Hicks (2-4) backed up the lead with a scoreless bottom of the 1st inning, but Eugene got out the lumber in the bottom of the 2nd by stringing four singles together. The last, by 2B Damon Dues, brought in two for a 2-1 Emeralds advantage.

A couple of longballs for the home side extended the lead, a solo home run by SS Aeverson Arteaga to lead off the 3rd and a two-run shot by CF Grant McCray in the 4th. Darrell-Hicks ended up going 4.1 innings for the Dust Devils, giving up five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.

Tri-City threated in the 6th inning via a Stewart double and a Williams single, getting runners on the corners with two out. RF Alexander Ramirez hit a hard line drive to center, but McCray caught it to end the inning. From there a two-run 7th and eight-run 8th, with two more homers and 13 Eugene batters coming to the plate, pushed the home side's lead to its final margin of 14 runs, the largest loss the Dust Devils have suffered in 2023. Emeralds reliever Brett Standlee (3-4) went the final six innings scoreless to get the win.

Three Tri-City lineup members had multi-hit games: Alexander Ramirez (2-4, SB), Joe Stewart (2-4, 2B) and Cam Williams (2-3, SF RBI), the latter of whom has had four multi-hit games in his first seven contests as a member of the Dust Devils.

Tri-City will look to shake off the loss in game two of their six-game series with Eugene at 6:35 p.m. tonight at PK Park. Right-hander Chase Chaney (7-6, 3.90 ERA) is the projected starter for the Dust Devils, with Emeralds righty Trevor McDonald (3-1, 0.38 ERA) countering.

Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:15 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

The Dust Devils will return home to Gesa Stadium for their final home series of the season Tuesday, September 5 against Vancouver. Tickets for the Canadians series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

