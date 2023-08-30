AquaSox Score 11, Cruise to Win in Spokane

Spokane, WA: Despite a rainstorm and an early deficit the Everett AquaSox collected their sixth win in a row, defeating the Spokane Indians 11-5 in Eastern Washington. It was their ninth win in their last 10 games as they remained five games ahead of the Eugene Emeralds for the final playoff spot in the Northwest League. Hogan Windish and Colin Davis each collected three RBIs in the contest and Kelvin Nunez picked up his 10th win of the season. Nunez is now tied with Reid VanScoter for the league lead in that category.

The Frogs put themselves behind the eight ball early in the ballgame. An error and a wild pitch in the second inning gave Spokane a 2-0 lead. Then another error in the third allowed the Indians to go up 3-0.

But all of Everett's defensive missteps would be forgiven by the offensive explosion that came in the fourth inning.

Up until that point, Spokane starter Evan Shawver was having a great day. He had gotten through three scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. This all started to change when Ben Ramirez led off the fourth inning with a single. After a Bill Knight walk, Davis had the first big hit of the night for the Frogs, blasting a three-run home run to tie the game at three.

Everett put runners at first and second later in the inning, chasing Shawver from the game as the Indians decided to go to Brayan Castillo in relief. This move did not stop the damage as Gabriel Gonzalez rudely welcomed the new pitcher with an RBI single to make it 4-3. Then Windish, the Northwest League leader in RBIs, crushed a three-run home run to blow the game open at 7-3.

Spokane did score one in the fifth, but a Blake Rambusch RBI single in the sixth erased the run and killed any Spokane momentum as far as a comeback was concerned.

Everett's bullpen game was capped off by a six out save from Jarod Bayless, his fifth of the season. This was made much easier by another Everett three-run rally in the ninth, highlighted by Rambusch's third home run of the season. Chris Jefferson made his AquaSox debut in the fifth inning.

The Frogs will look to keep the good vibes rolling tomorrow in Spokane as they inch closer and closer to clinching a spot in the 2023 Northwest League championship game.

