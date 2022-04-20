Dust Devils Defeat Everett, Back Above .500

Tri-City hit three home runs, a season-high and had season-highs in runs and hits in a 9-6 win over Everett Tuesday night at Funko Field.

The Dust Devils opened the scoring with back-to-back solo home runs from Steven Rivas and Edwin Yon in the top of the second inning, giving Tri-City a 2-0 lead.

The AquaSox would jump ahead in the bottom of the 3rd with four runs, taking a 4-2 lead and knocking lefty starter Nick Mondak out of the game.

The Dust Devils' bats would get going again in the 5th, scoring five runs on five hits and taking a 7-4 lead. Everett would add a run in the bottom of the inning to pull within two at 7-5.

Yon then added a second home run in the top of the 6th, a towering blast over the hand-operated scoreboard in right center field that gave Tri-City an 8-5 lead.

A Kyle Kasser RBI single upped the lead to 9-5 in the 8th inning. The AquaSox scored once in the 9th, but Nathan Burns struck out Everett's Tyler Keenan to end the ballgame.

Robinson Pina (1-1) settled things down in relief to get the win for the Dust Devils. He went 4.1 innings, giving up just one run (unearned), walking none and striking out five.

The Dust Devils continue their road series with Everett tomorrow, with game two of the six-game set at 6:05p Wednesday at Funko Field. You can listen to every Dust Devils game, whether on the road or at home, at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MILB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns home following the series, ending April with six games at home against the Eugene Emeralds. Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

