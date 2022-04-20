The AquaSox Are Back in Town

The 2022 Everett AquaSox season is underway. Last year, fans were able to see future Mariners Julio Rodriguez and Matt Brash in Everett. Who will be next?

With the Mariners having the #1 ranked minor league system and with tickets starting as low as $10.00, now is a great time to come out and catch a game.

Everett's roster includes 15 returning players from 2021 and five of Seattle's top 30 minor league prospects.

The roster is highlighted by shortstop Noelvi Marte. Marte is currently ranked number 11 on MLB's top 100 list and ranked number two on the Mariners' top 30 prospects list. Just 20 years old, Marte hit .273 with 17 home runs, 71 RBI and 24 stolen bases while playing in Modesto and Everett last year. He posted an OPS of .825.

Joining Marte in Everett from the Mariners top 30 prospect list are: Outfielder Alberto Rodriguez (#8), left-handed pitcher Adam Macko (#11), right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller (#23), and outfielder Victor Labrada (#26).

It's the first AquaSox Silver Sluggers game of the season as the Sox take on the Tri-City Dust Devils, in the second game of the series with first pitch 6:05 PM! If you are 55 or older, you can join the AquaSox Silver Slugger program sponsored by Central Welding Supply.

Members get tickets for every Wednesday game, an exclusive Silver Sluggers item and much more for only $30.00. Every Wednesday you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the night while playing baseball bingo.

