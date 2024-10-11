Durham Bulls to Stream All-American Women's Baseball Classic at DBAP

DURHAM, NC - MLB.tv, MLB.com and the Durham Bulls will be collaborating to stream all eight games of the All-American Women's Baseball Classic at Durham Bulls Athletic Park this weekend.

The Classic, which begins Friday afternoon at 4pm ET, will have all tournament games available on a streaming landing page at https://www.milb.com/durham/events/all-american-womens-baseball-classic, as well as MLB.tv and MLB.com. The Classic and streaming are supported by MLB. Live streaming links will be available on the Bulls' landing page approximately an hour before each game begins.

The All-American Women's Baseball Classic begins this afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, continuing with four games on Saturday, then culminating with the first and third place games on Sunday.

The Classic, held in conjunction with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) and American Girls Baseball (AGB), will feature four teams comprised of the top women's baseball players from around the world, ranging in age from 15-50.

Athletes, coaches, managers and other AAWBC personnel will be available to the media before and after each of the eight games across the weekend. Media credentials can be acquired by contacting Patrick Kinas (pkinas@durhambulls.com).

Rosters include current and former members of the U.S., Canadian, Australian, Puerto Rican, and Mexican National Teams.

The four teams will represent the four original AAGPBL teams of 1943: the South Bend Blue Sox, Racine Belles, Kenosha Comets, and Rockford Peaches. The event will also highlight women in all aspects of sports, from umpires to coaches and production crew to broadcasters. The format will be a pool play tournament, with two games held on Friday, four games on Saturday, and two games, including the Championship Game, held on Sunday.

Friday, October 11

4pm - Racine Belles vs. Kenosha Comets

7pm - Rockford Peaches vs. South Bend Blue Sox

Saturday, October 12

10am - South Bend Blue Sox vs. Kenosha Comets

1pm - Racine Belles vs. South Bend Blue Sox

4pm - Kenosha Comets vs. Rockford Peaches

7pm - Rockford Peaches vs. Racine Belles

Sunday, October 13

11am - 3rd place vs. 4th place

1:30pm - 1st place vs. 2nd place

