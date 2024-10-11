College Internships Opportunities with the Bisons During the 2025 Season

October 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons are now accepting applications for internship positions for the 2025 Baseball Season!

From working hands-on with the team's video, promotional or merchandise departments to making great connections through sales and customer service, an internship with the Bisons will help you prepare for your career in the world of sports. A full list of available positions and requirements can be found on the Bisons Internship Page. Applicants will be interviewed as applications/resumes are received, and there are a LIMITED NUMBER of internships available... so get yours in soon!

*Please note, all Bisons internships are unpaid and interns must be able to receive college credit.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 11, 2024

College Internships Opportunities with the Bisons During the 2025 Season - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.