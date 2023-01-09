Durham Bulls to Host Seasonal Job Fairs for 2023 Season

January 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with Headway Workforce Solutions, will host two Job Fairs on Saturday, January 21 and Saturday, January 28 to fill part-time game day positions for the 2023 season. The fair is open to the public from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on January 21 and from noon until 4 p.m. on January 28 in the PNC Triangle Club at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Interviews will be held that day for seasonal, part-time positions available in game entertainment, stadium operations, sports turf, retail, seating bowl hosting, picnic area hosting and ticket operations.

Bull City Hospitality - the team's Food and Beverage company - will also be conducting interviews that day, aiming to fill a number of concession stand positions including managers, stand attendants, catering staff, cooks, bartenders and more.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Those interested in a position with the Bulls or Bull City Hospitality can see a listing of jobs and are encouraged to register for the job fair in advance.

The Bulls begin the defense of their back-to-back Triple-A National Title reign at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, March 31 for a three-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for all 2023 home dates are now available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.