Score big prizes with RailRiders Football Squares promo

January 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - With Super Bowl LVII only weeks away, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are bringing back a fan-favorite promotion with the chance to win great prizes. Fans can purchase flex plans, partial, half or full season memberships to get involved in the RailRiders Football Squares promotion with the opportunity to win big on February 12.

Chances to win occur with the score at the end of each quarter and at the end of the game. The scores will reward you with fun prizes and experiences in 2023. Squares correspond with the number of packages purchased, so buy multiple plans or memberships for more chances to win!

With the purchase of one flex plan, you will receive one square. If you purchase a partial season plan, you will receive two squares. A half-season plan will receive three squares and any full-season membership purchased will net four squares. All squares are placed at random. Winners are determined by looking at the last number in each team's score at the end of each quarter and then matching those numbers on the grid and seeing which square intersects those two numbers.

Winning Outcomes:

Match the score at the end of the first quarter and win a RailRiders Beach Package including two beach chairs, two beach towels, two coolers, two Hawaiian Shirts and a $25 gift card to the SWB Team Store

Match the score at the end of the second quarter and you'll receive a RailRiders Bobblehead Package featuring SIX bobbleheads- Nestor Cortes, Nick Swisher, Derek Jeter, Aaron Judge, Thor, and a Joe DiMaggio and Billy Martin dual bobblehead- PLUS a $25 gift card to the SWB Team Store.

Match the score at the end of the third quarter and win a RailRiders Legends Package that includes four tickets to a New York Yankees game, four Geisinger Champions Club tickets for April or May*, a game-worn jersey, an autographed Legends Series bat and a $25 gift card to the SWB Team Store.

Match the score at the end of the fourth quarter and win the RailRiders Champions Package which includes four tickets to a New York Yankees game, four Geisinger Champions Club tickets for April or May*, a game-worn jersey, a Ron Guidry autographed baseball and a $100 gift card to the SWB Team Store.

Should the game go to overtime and your square matches the final score after OT, you will win all four of the packages listed above.

*Additional terms, restrictions and conditions may apply. Please ask your sales representative to clarify any concerns.

Tickets packages for the 2023 season, both season ticket and flex plans, are available now and Football Squares are on a limited, first-come, first-served basis until Friday, February 10. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact a ticket sales representative at (570) 969-BALL.

