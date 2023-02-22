Durham Bulls Spring Fan Fest to be Held March 4

February 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will host their 2023 Spring Fan Fest on Saturday, March 4 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The free event provides fans a chance to play catch on the field to kick off the 2023 season. Free tickets must be reserved prior to admission into the event and can be reserved: http://bit.ly/3xDeb4m.

With the Bulls set to begin their Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championship defense in 2023, fans will be able to learn about the variety of ticket options available for the upcoming campaign, including full season, half season and mini plan 919 Club Membership packages, as well as group outings and upcoming theme nights. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the event, with tickets for all 2023 home games going on sale that day at 10:00am.

Kids in attendance age 12 and under will be able to take batting practice on the field from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Adults who are currently 919 Club Members or become a 919 Club Member during the event will also have the chance to take batting practice for the final half hour of the event from 7:00pm until 7:30pm. All batting practice participants will be limited to 3-5 pitches and must have a waiver filled out in order to participate.

Those in attendance will also have the chance to play catch on the field beginning at 5:00pm. Please note that baseballs and gloves will not be provided, and fans must bring their own equipment in order to play catch. The Bulls' most recent championship trophies from their 2022 International League and Triple-A National Championship titles will also be on display for fans to take pictures with.

Free tickets can be reserved prior to the event. Each fan age 2 and older must have a ticket for admission.

Other activities scheduled for Fan Fest include:

Photo opportunities with Wool E. Bull, the Wool E. Wagon and Wool E.'s go kart

Get pictures with Ripken the Bat Dog

Chance to take pictures with Bulls championship trophies

Food and beverage options available

The Bulls begin their Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championship defense Opening Night 2023 at the DBAP on Friday, March 31. First pitch against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for Opening Weekend 2023 are now available at DurhamBulls.com. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.